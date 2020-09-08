Son's Urn, 5 Cats Lost as Valley Fire Destroys Jamul Couple's Home

As of Tuesday evening the Valley Fire is at 17,565 acres and 11% containment, and has destroyed 20 homes, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

One of the 20 homes destroyed by the fire belonged to the Bratcher family in Jamul. In an instant, the family lost their home, five cats and precious mementos including their son’s urn and a portrait of their late sister-in-law.

“She said, 'Mom, our house is on Twitter,' and it was engulfed in flames and I just kept thinking that's not our house, that's not our house, that's not our house,” said Anabel Bratcher.

Bratcher and her husband Dewey Bratcher weren't home Saturday night when the evacuation orders were given. The following day they found out their house was destroyed.

“It looked like the fire jumped that ridge and went for our house, missed the garage, obliterated everything around,” said Anabel Bratcher.

An East San Diego County couple loses their home to the #ValleyFire and all inside including five cats and her son’s urn who had recently passed away. This as the area is now under a red flag 🚩 warning @nbcsandiego https://t.co/bSyLdwTXHV pic.twitter.com/BdCJwDHMrp — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) September 8, 2020

The couple was not allowed back up Montiel Truck Trail to evacuate their five cats.

“The only reason we keep trying to go up to the road is to see if we can get in and maybe one of our cats got out,” she said through tears.

The couple lived with Anabel' Bratcher's mom, Lupe Hernandez, 77. Luckily, Hernandez wan't at home either that evening.

“I just can’t imagine what she would've gone through if she would've gotten the evacuation notice and she’s there by herself trying to get all the cats out,” she said.

Anabel Bratcher said it's not about monetary value, but the sentiment of the things they lost. In June she lost her son and his urn was inside their home, along with a precious memory of her late sister-in-law.

“We had a special little portrait made of her and on the same mantle was my son,” she said describing the home.

Through this pain, the couple of 21 years is leaning on one another, and their community, like never before.

“On the flipside of that what makes me cry, what fills my heart is the kindness from friends and strangers,” she said.

Despite losing the home and the precious photos of loved ones, the couple manages to bring light and comfort to one another.

“It happened, OK. Damnit. I’m a Navy chief and it’s time to go to work and we’re going to rebuild and do whatever we can to go back to normalcy,” said Dewey Bratcher said.

The family is now staying at a friend’s home, and their friends have created a fundraiser for them which has exceeded $40,000.

“That's been overwhelming,” Dewey Bratcher said.

The couple hopes the fire does not worsen as they do not want anyone else to go through the same pain.