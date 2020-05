A man stabbed his mother at least once in Rancho Peñasquitos on Mother's Day on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man's brother called police to report the suspect stabbed their mother at a home in the 13000 block of Rancho Peñasquitos Boulevard around 5:45 p.m., the SDPD said.

No other information was available.

The address appears to be located in the Cantabria apartment complex near State Route 56.