Son Arrested on Murder Charge in 88-Year-Old East County Woman's Death

The son of an 88-year-old East San Diego County woman was arrested on a murder charge in connection with his mother's death, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

Carolyn Jean Folkes, 55, was found dead with trauma to her upper body in her home just off Chase Avenue west of Jamacha Road at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The SDSO said 911 was called by a man asking for help. When deputies arrived to the unincorporated El Cajon home, they also found 55-year-old Chase Folkes inside. He complained of pain and was taken to the hospital, but deputies went with him, SDSO said.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives were called to the home to investigate the death. Their investigation led to Chase Folkes arrest, but no details were provided about evidence found at the scene.

SDSO said detectives are still investigating a motive and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the manner of death.

No other information was provided.