Son Arrested After Mother Found Dead in Barrio Logan Apartment

One man was taken into custody after his mother was found dead in an apartment Thursday in Barrio Logan, according to San Diego police.

At around 3:40 p.m., a man reported to police that he was unable to contact his mother, so he went to her apartment on Boston Avenue, police said. He reportedly found his brother inside, and then found his mother unresponsive.

A fight between the siblings followed and the brother who called the police was able to leave the apartment, SDPD said.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the mother was dead inside the apartment and took the other brother into custody.

Boston Avenue was closed between 28th and 29th Street while police investigated and was reopened at around 6:10 p.m., SDPD said.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates t this developing story/