‘Something Needs to Be Done': Barrio Logan Neighbors Call for Traffic Safety Following Hit-and-Run Crashes

Community members in Barrio Logan are calling to improve the walkability score and the safety for pedestrians along Logan Avenue. Their concerns follow some recent deadly accidents and many near misses.

"Right now Logan Avenue does not have a high walkability score and situations like this like make it worse," said Nayeli Gutierrez.

Gutierrez runs a small business along Logan Avenue among other popular Barrio Logan destinations, but, she and others fear for the safety of their family.

"I've almost gotten hit myself," said Gutierrez. "Maybe if we have more designated crosswalks or something like flashing lights, just something needs to be done."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her business, NG Apothecary, sits on the corner of Sampson and Logan Avenue exactly where a Vietnam Veteran was struck and killed earlier this year by a hit and run driver. That case remains unsolved.

Leticia Nieto

"The bare minimum is to get something drawn on the floor, get some lights here," she said. "There is no lighting as you guys can see this is a very busy corner and I think it needs some attention."

In the last three years NBC 7 has met with two families who’ve experienced a deadly hit and run in Barrio Logan close to Logan Avenue.

Brianda Ramos lost her mom Maria Estrada affectionately known as the ‘tamale lady’ when she crossing the street on Cesar Chavez Parkway and Kearny Avenue.

"I remember that morning she left she was happy, excited and a couple of hours later they call me saying my mom is in the hospital and she was in a really bad accident," said Ramos.

Ramos' mom was hit by a truck just before Thanksgiving in 2019, the driver left Estrada alone on the road.

"The truck hit her and then sped up and then stopped and then he left again," Ramos said.

Estrada Family

The suspected driver was recently caught and is now facing charges.

"It's not going to bring back my mom, but at least we're going to have peace knowing we have somebody behind bars," said Ramos.

Ramos says she doesn't want this pain for any other family, which is why she supports efforts to make Logan Avenue safer.

"It's a busy street, we’ve asked the City for an assessment and the City says an assessment can take three years, we don’t have three years," said Gutierrez.

The residents and business owners along Logan Avenue say they are brainstorming ideas and reaching out to their local city councilmember to help get either crosswalks or lights installed.

NBC 7 reached out to Councilmember Vivian Moreno’s office who represents the area. Her staff told us Barrio Logan’s safety is a priority and they are working on the issue.