‘Somebody Has to do Something': Veteran Springs into Action to Build Affordable Housing

Joseph Lewis, who is a developer and served in Operation Desert Storm, is building affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego.

The development will be six units dedicated to housing low-income families and homeless veterans.

“I definitely saw a need because being a homeless veteran myself after I went overseas and served my country in Desert Storm to come back to be homeless and living in my car, just didn’t make sense, so somebody has to do something, so it might as well be me,” Lewis said.

According to a recent state audit, California is too slow in offering affordable housing.

“The rapid creation of affordable housing is critical because more than 1.4 million low-income California renter households lack access to affordable housing,” Acting California State Auditor Michael Tilden said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced “Bridge to Home” in early March which provides partial financing for affordable housing projects.

Lewis’ Lincoln Park development is expected to be complete in March 2023.

“We are helping, we are making money, but helping someone at the same time, it helps me sleep better at night for sure,” Lewis said.

Lewis plans to bring more affordable housing units to San Diego in the future.