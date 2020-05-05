Some San Diego Small Businesses Preparing for Reopening

After almost two months of having their doors shut some small businesses will finally be able to open back up, but it will look a little different under state and county rules.

"That was scary, probably one of the scariest things I had to do, not only closing the doors to my personal income, my family’s income, but I have a staff of seven people and that was 'What's going to happen to them?" said Brandi Muñoz.

Muñoz owns La Loupe Vintage store in Normal Heights. After the closure she switched to an online business, but she welcomes the opportunity for curbside pick-up.

"The partial reopen is a step in the right direction, I will also be able to stagger my team to come to work which is the most important to me," said Muñoz.

Patricia Naylor, owner of Rumeur Lingerie in Del Mar Highlands, said she is eager to open her shop's doors on Friday.

“I feel cautious optimism. I’m excited that we’ll be opening and I’m really excited to see people from the community and i'm excited to help women again," said Naylor. "We’re going to play it by ear and see how we’ll be able to proceed.”

Photos: San Diego Small Businesses Planning On Reopening Under Phase 2

Naylor is currently offering 30% off for Mother’s Day and will offer curbside shopping on clothing.

“Being that we only just opened, it was really hard on us because we hadn’t built name recognition or momentum, so I felt cut short," Naylor said. "I’m really excited to show the community who we are."

The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a set of guidelines that'll serve as a framework for how regional, low-risk businesses will operate as they reopen in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The framework – outlined at a Monday news briefing by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Greg Cox – includes five criteria for local businesses to follow as they reopen.