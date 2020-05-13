Some San Diego Shopping Complexes Opening Up

County officials and Governor Newsom announced that many businesses are allowed to open provided they fill out the county's safe reopening plan form.

Many shopping complexes said that a lot of their businesses were already open because they were either deemed essential business or they were food establishments that had been allowed to do pick up or delivery services.

At the Grossmont Center in La Mesa, 48 of their 115 businesses were either food places or essential service businesses. Another 40 businesses qualified to reopen as part of phase two, but so far, only four additional businesses have opened since Friday when officials said that certain retailers like clothing stores, bookstores, and sporting good stores could reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

Right now, mall managers are trying to figure out how businesses on the interior of the mall can make curbside pickup easily accessible for customers who might not want to leave their car.

"We're working with our folks on the inside to come up with a great option for them to be able to come out to the parking lot and deliver the services for people," said Trevor Moore with the Grossmont Center.

The managers at Grossmont said they have another two dozen businesses that fall into the phase three category like gyms, salons, and spas that are anxiously awaiting their chance to reopen too.

Landscapers also said they have been working throughout the pandemic and not much has changed after yesterday's announcement. Jesse Laguna, owner of Nature's Elements Landscaping said landscapers were considered essential services for maintaining safety so he never stopped working.

"In landscape, there are things that can obviously fall, tree branches, fences falling apart, things like that, so the maintenance aspect is always important because we're always trying to identify things that are going wrong or could go wrong," Laguna said.