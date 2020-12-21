Some San Diegans Plan to Travel for Holidays Despite Increasing Virus Cases

Skyrocketing coronavirus cases are not stopping some people in San Diego and beyond from taking flight or hitting the road to visit loved ones for Christmas, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges Americans to refrain from traveling.

San Diego International Airport is anticipating about 20,000 passengers each day during what’s expected to be the two most traveled days during the holiday season – Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, according to Nicole Hall of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

To keep travelers safe, San Diego International is taking extra precautions amid the pandemic.

“We have increased cleaning at high-frequency touch points, we have plexiglass screens at ticket counters, we have signage to encourage people to social distance,” Hall explained. “And also, in our seating, we have we have seat separate-ers so people are not sitting within close distance of each other.”

The holiday travel comes as more COVID-19 cases are reported in Southern California. On Sunday, San Diego County reported a whopping 15% coronavirus testing positivity rate while its ICU capacity was at 19%.

As a result of the increasing virus cases, a travel advisory was issued in California that states anyone arriving in the Golden State, even those who are returning from elsewhere, “should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.” Meanwhile, Californians are encouraged to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

Although air travel is down quite a bit compared to this time last year, things are starting to pick up at airports across the country. And despite the CDC discouraging non-essential travel, more people are expected to travel over the holidays. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/vmeAsGUDyM — Audra Stafford📺🎬🎭 (@AudraStaffordTV) December 21, 2020

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration will be screening about 1 million people daily, which is about less than half during a typical year. AAA estimates 84 million people across the country will travel in the coming days, though the majority seem to be planning to drive to their destinations.