Some San Diegans Now Eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

Following the CDC advisory group vote to recommend distributing Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots to those 65 and up as well as other vulnerable groups, California and San Diego County are following suit.

A San Diego County spokesperson told NBC 7 that those who are 65 and older or immunocompromised can get a Pfizer booster in San Diego County. This as the county is still looking at CDC's new recommendation to also allow other eligible groups to get their booster shot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Additionally, the state is using the MyTurn.ca.gov platform for people to sign-up for a vaccine and they announced it will also launch a booster eligibility screener and appointment finder to connect Californians to walk-in vaccine locations and appointments near them.

The state also says they are "fortunate" to have enough supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will be getting those doses to the providers that need them.

On Thursday, ahead of the CDC's announcement some San Diegans did visit county run vaccination clinics to receive their Pfizer booster, including Susan Howe.

"I think COVID is a real threat especially for people like myself in the senior age range and I wanted to protect myself, my husband, and friends and family," said Howe who says she got the two-dose Pfizer vaccine eight months ago.

The CDC said the booster shot is for those who already completed their two Pfizer-shots as of at least six months ago.

Since August the county has welcomed those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised to get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

According to a County spokesperson, this is a population of about 25,000 San Diego County residents.