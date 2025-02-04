Some San Diegans could see their homeowners insurance go up as much as 22%

Your homeowner’s insurance could soon go up in price. State Farm General Insurance submitted a request to state regulators Monday, asking for a 22% average rate increase. They say the Los Angeles wildfires put the company in financial crisis.

The request comes almost a year after the insurer announced it was dropping coverage on thousands of California policyholders.

That includes more than 1,400 people across San Diego County.

“They started talking about pulling out of California last year. And so as soon as the policy came up, I wrote the check and sent it the whole thing. And I said, 'Okay if they do pull out, at least I'm covered for the year,'" said Ron Fischbeck.

He says now the company is canceling one of his policies, next month.

“I was expecting the renewal here in the next few weeks. Instead, I got a cancellation letter. It’s frustrating," said Fischbeck.

The California Department of Insurance said in a statement that:

“State Farm General’s rate filings raise serious questions about the company's financial situation…The Department will investigate these rate applications thoroughly to ensure Californians are charged the appropriate justified rates."

“To hear after the fires or other catastrophic things these companies making profits are going to increase coverage or threaten to drop, is to me unconscionable," said Nick Reale.

He says his insurance company threatened to drop coverage on his Fletcher Hills home because of an issue with algae on the roof. He's calling for more customer protections.

“Consumer protections are essential. That's why we have legislators locally to derive some more consumer protections."

State Farm says so far it's paid out more than $1 billion to customers impacted by the wildfires and the rate hike will help with future claims.

Fishbeck understands the frustration over the increases but says it's better than what he's dealing with.

“Things go up. I mean, so the 22% is better than getting dumped and having to find insurance again."

Pete Moraga, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute says it’s a very difficult time for homeowners and insurers because of all the risks, especially when it comes to fire. Moraga gave this analogy.

“It's not just homeowners insurance, you have to understand that all insurance is based on risk. If you have a business in a very high crime area that gets broken into a lot, which we've seen a lot, those prices for us are going to go up. So insurance risk rises and our premiums have to rise to meet them."

Last spring, County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer passed a resolution opposing State Farm pulling some of its policies. In a statement regarding the request for a rate increase, she said:

"Families, homeowners, and businesses deserve stability—not skyrocketing rates and broken promises. I stand with San Diegans in demanding that insurers and state regulators take action before even more people are left without coverage. I continue to call on State Farm to be a better neighbor."