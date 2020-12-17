Some Restaurants Reopen After San Diego County's Decision to Suspend Enforcement on Coronavirus Closures

Some San Diego restaurants began reopening their doors Thursday after the county said it would stop enforcing pandemic-related restaurant closures, for now, as it seeks “clarity” on a judge’s ruling to allow two San Diego-area strip clubs to remain open.

“At first I didn’t believe it,” said Jeff Kacha, owner of longtime North Park eatery Rudford’s Restaurant. “Then, my lawyer called me about 10 minutes after a judge made this order and told me you can go ahead, open indoor and outdoor.”

The county’s decision Wednesday to suspend “enforcement activities against restaurants and live entertainment establishments” came after San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil’s ruling to allow Pacers International Showgirls and Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club to remain open.

Wohlfeil's preliminary injunction, however, appeared to extend beyond the two clubs to potentially all restaurants in San Diego County since it applies to “San Diego County businesses with restaurant services,” including the strip clubs.

Kacha told NBC 7 that under the county’s temporary suspension of restaurant closures, his restaurant will be open for indoor and outdoor use while his employees follow and mandate COVID-19 health guidance.

“Here, at the restaurant, guess what? When you come in, you got a mask, you’re going to sit right down, you’re divided,” he said of the safety protocols that will be in place at Rudford’s. “We are social distancing, you can take your mask off with the person you came in with and it’s over. You can dine.”

One patron said she was glad that the ruling allows residents to support restaurants in ways beyond take-out.

San Diego County said that while it “seeks clarity” from the court on a judge’s ruling to allow two local strip clubs to remain open, it announced it will suspend closure coronavirus enforcements.

“I’m happy that we can eat outside and we can support the restaurant…so I want to be able to come here, to support the restaurant and be happy that people can work,” said Imelda White.

When asked to comment on Wednesday’s decision, a spokesperson for the county said the county stands by its earlier statement.

“Our statement from last night stands,” the county spokesperson said. “The state and county are seeking clarification from the court.”

It is unclear when San Diego County will provide details on the suspension.

San Diego County restaurants had only been able to offer pickup or delivery service since Dec. 7 due to the regional stay-at-home order imposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, which called for a temporary halt to indoor and outdoor dining.

The stay-at-home order and its restrictions -- which are in place until at least Dec. 28 -- also temporarily halt indoor service at gyms, churches, salons, and museums.