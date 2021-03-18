Covid-19

Some ‘Long-Haul' COVID-19 Survivors See Relief After Getting Vaccine

"Long haulers" are people who contracted COVID-19 and still live with side effects of the disease weeks and months after it leaving their system

By Amber Frias

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Vaccinations could offer a sliver of hope for people who are still enduring COVID-19 symptoms weeks or even months after recovering from the disease.

“Within 24 hours, I felt the best I had felt in like a year,” said Brent Boschetti, a COVID-19 long hauler.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After dealing with lingering symptoms from the disease that attacked him over a year ago, Boschetti said he’s finally starting to feel like himself again.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 439 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 8 Additional Deaths Reported

Covid-19 Vaccine 2 hours ago

Less Than One-Third of San Diego County Teachers Signing up for Vaccinations

“I'm back to my full regular workouts, running,” said Boschetti. “I feel good."

Jennica Harris, who is just weeks away from what she calls her COVID-versary, also said she experienced a significant improvement after getting the vaccine. 

“Within an hour I felt really good,” said Harris. “I got a glimpse of my old self.”

In a survey of over 600 people who have self-reported lingering symptoms after COVID-19, 46% saw no difference after vaccination, 40% improved after getting the vaccine and 14% said they felt worse. 

The survey was conducted on Facebook by Survivor Corps, A COVID-19 patient support group founded by Diana Berrent. 

“We were looking for every side-effect, anything that could go wrong,” said Berrent. “It never crossed our minds that people could actually improve.”

Experts have proposed the idea of a prospective study to see the impact of the vaccine on long haulers, but no concrete information is available yet.

“I think there's a lot unknown, and we’ll just have to see it going forward,” said Michele Ritter, M.D., Infectious Disease Specialist at UCSD.

Dr. Ritter oversees a COVID-19 clinic at UCSD where she treats dozens of San Diegans dealing with lingering symptoms.

“In general, with these long haulers, we don't know what's going on, completely,” said Dr. Ritter. 

So as far as there is a link between lingering symptoms and the vaccine. That's something Ritter said needs to be studied more.

But at least for now, it’s some relief for some who have spent so long struggling.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19covid-19 long haulers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us