Some Coronavirus Evacuees Quarantined at MCAS Miramar to be Released

Dozens of Americans quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for their potential exposure to coronavirus, or COVID-19, while in China are expected to be released on Tuesday.

The individuals were aboard the first of two planes evacuated from the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China and transported to the military base on Feb. 5, where they were held in secluded housing for 14 days.

The majority exhibited no signs of infection but seven patients were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center and Rady Children's Hospital for cough or fever symptoms that warranted investigation, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Two patients tested positive and remained hospitalized at last update from the CDC on Friday. A three-year-old girl tested negative. Four others had pending test results, the CDC said.

At one point, one of the patients -- who later tested positive for COVID-19 -- was sent back to MCAS Miramar because a communication error over her test results.

The miscommunication was part of the reason San Diego County leaders on Friday declared a local public health emergency.

Health officials reiterated that the patients quarantined at MCAS Miramar and isolated in local hospitals did not pose a risk to the general public. Instead, the health emergency was issued to ensure the county's agencies could better coordinate and distribute resources, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

On Monday, health authorities reported 2,048 new cases of the virus and 105 more deaths. The death toll was 1,770.

Wuhan has accounted for the vast majority of mainland China's 70,548 cases. Some 60 million people in that area and other parts of China are under lockdown in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Outside China, the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess has the largest number of cases of COVID-19, now at 454.

Two chartered planes flew 340 Americans who were aboard the Diamond Princess out of Japan late Sunday. About 380 Americans had been on the ship and were flown to military bases in Northern California and Texas.

The State Department announced later that 14 of the evacuees were confirmed to have the virus in tests given before they boarded their planes.