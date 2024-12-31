The annual Solvang Tree Burn, a fire safety event, concludes Julefest

JULEFEST, the gnome-tastic, LEGO-lively, event-filled festivity that graces the charming streets of Solvang for much of December, is a California Christmas classic. That Solvang is so Christmassy throughout the year only adds to the festive flair to Julefest, and choosing what to do, and when to do it, can happily tax the schedule of any yuletide maven. But the celebration, which lasts for over a month, has a conclusion that might surprise those who are new to Julefest's traditions: a fire safety event known as the Solvang Tree Burn. Taking place in early January, the safety demonstration, which is helmed by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, is "one of the largest fire safety demonstrations along the Central Coast."

FRIDAY, JAN. 3... is the 2025 date, and the location is the lot near Santa Ines Mission. Be there from 5 to 7 p.m.; refreshments will be available for purchase. This is a "weather-permitting" event, so keep an eye on any announcements from the City of Solvang. But Julefest won't be fully over after the fire safety event; a nightly "Light & Music Show will continue to glimmer each evening at Solvang Park. For more on Solvang's quaintest happenings and sweetest spectaculars, as well as a peek at what's ahead in 2025, visit this site.