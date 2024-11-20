Solvang is always pretty Christmassy, but ‘Julefest' is Christmas to the max

What to Know Julefest in Solvang

Nov. 29-Jan. 5, 2025

The multi-week festivity features several events; be sure to check the dates and times for the events that interest you

The Makers Market pops up Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Solvang Julefest Candlelight Tours begin Nov. 29 (select dates; advance purchase strongly recommended)

Look for the Nisse Adventure, caroling, the big parade, the Christmas Tree Burn, and lots more in the weeks ahead, too

WHERE IS CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS-ING, say, in May or September? We'll accept "the North Pole" as an accurate answer, but we do mean around California. Your bookshelf may have a touch of elvish magic to it if you like holiday novels, and your storage closet, too, if that's where you stow ornaments in the off-season. But it is always pretty Christmassy in Solvang, the Danish-delightful village that is a sweet (literally) centerpiece of the Santa Ynez Valley wine country. (We say "literally" because Solvang is synonymous with pastries — you know we're picturing jam-slathered æbleskiver here — and toothsome Danish Butter Cookies, too.)

THE CITY THAT'S SWEET: But Solvang's inherent sweetness also arises from its sparkly spirit and natural ye olde architectural style, lending the quaint destination a definite yuletide-y oomph throughout the year. So when the month of December really and truly arrives? It's like an added layer of luscious Christmas-ness in a town that already excels at being authentically Christmas-like 24/7/365. But you won't need to wait for December to connect with Solvang's strongest seasonal qualities: Julefest, the town's annual multi-week holiday festivity, begins in 2024 on Nov. 29 with a light and music extravaganza at Solvang Park, a free-to-see 10-minute treat that will shimmer nightly through Jan. 5, 2025.

The Solvang Julefest Parade will be baaa-ck Dec. 7. The 2024 theme? Yummy: It's "Gingerbread Dreams." (photo: Julefest)

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

OTHER HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS FESTOON... the Julefest schedule, including a creative Makers Market on a few select afternoons, atmospheric Candlelight Walks around town, and the Nisse Adventure, which asks keen-eyed visitors to be on the lively lookout for hard-to-locate gnomes. (We don't encounter nearly enough gnome-centered mystery in the modern age, but Solvang comes through yet again to festively fill our fantasy-lite existences.) Important to know? Many Julefest events take place on specific dates, and some require advance tickets, so you'll want to research everything that's merrily afoot before making for the 101-close hamlet.