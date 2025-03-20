Solvang's first ‘Brick & Builds' weekend to click with LEGO-inspired joy

What to Know Solvang Brick & Builds

April 5 and 6, 2025

$12.51 and up

Kids can build with LEGO bricks, LEGO pros will create whimsical worlds, and visitors can browse the brick vendors, too; LEGO-focused panels are also on the schedule

The inaugural event is timed to the anniversary of writer Hans Christian Andersen's birth; storybook structures and themes seen in the scribe's tales will be the theme of the competition

LEGO BRICKS AND SOLVANG? Talk about a perfect picturesque pairing, thanks to the LEGO's Denmark roots and the historical hamlet's billing as the place to bask in Danish delights while visiting California. It's not too hard to find LEGO-themed sights around the ultra-strollable town, and when Danish Days dance into the storied Santa Ynez Valley spot in September? Elaborate LEGO displays add to the colorful celebration.

BRICK IT OUT: So it won't surprise any devoted LEGO-ist to learn that Solvang is launching an inaugural event, one that is all about invited Master LEGO Builders, LEGO enthusiasts, and anyone who likes to watch click-tastic creativity in awesome action: It's Solvang Brick & Builds, a weekend-long affair landing in the windmill-y destination over the first weekend of April. The dates are April 5 and 6 and clickets, or, rather, tickets? They're available now.

MASTER LEGO BUILDERS... will be in town to create an assortment of storybook structures and stables, a fanciful pursuit that will be totally at home in the village; it is, after all, a destination that is famous for its storybook qualities. Hans Christian Andersen's 220th birthday will serve as an inspiration for the central building contest, while panels, a scavenger hunt, and the Kids Brick Build area will add to the LEGO-strong spirit.

BUILDING A NOVEL TRADITION: "Solvang's Danish roots and Europe-in-America uniqueness position the city as an ideal location for this family-oriented spring event, celebrating the birthday of one of Denmark's most famous authors," said Randy Murphy, Solvang City Manager. "This new event literally builds on past brick events we've had in Solvang. It's a fun, immersive, Danish tribute to all things 'brick.'" Solvang Brick & Builds is happening across the town at select venues; get the information you need now.