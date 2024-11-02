Solana Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 75-year-old 4-S Ranch woman

A Solana Beach man was jailed for sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman after talking his way into her 4S Ranch- area home, authorities reported Friday.

Deputies arrested Tony Choi, 52, at his Manzanillo Court residence shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

About eight hours earlier, Choi allegedly showed up uninvited at the septuagenarian's home in the 7000 block of Carmel Valley Road, near Solterra Vista Parkway, and asked her if her dogs needed to be washed, Sgt. Marcello Orsini said.

The two struck up a conversation, and the woman invited Choi into her residence, according to sheriff's officials. Once inside, the suspect allegedly began sexually assaulting her, Orsini said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The alleged assault ended when the resident's caretaker walked into the room, at which point Choi left the home, got into a car parked nearby and drove off.

The suspect was driving the same vehicle that evening when he arrived home to find deputies waiting to take him into custody, Orsini said.

Choi was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of sex assault and elder abuse.