Social media trends could be driving Kia, Hyundai thefts. Here's where they're happening in San Diego

Car thefts are on the rise, not just in San Diego, but all over the country. A report earlier this year found that much of the increase is likely fueled by social media trends, showing people how to steal certain cars like Kia and Hyundai models.

From the damaged steering column to other broken switches, Gabriel Contreras is still feeling the effects of burglars trying to steal his Kia Soul.

Now his wife can no longer use it to drive around their two newborn grandchildren.

“I feel frustrated because that's my lady's car and she's taking care of the little babies and isn’t able to drive it," Contreras said.

Kias and Hyundais have become a popular target for crooks because of a social media challenge encouraging people to steal them, according to law enforcement. They're such popular targets, 17 cities, including San Diego, sued the companies for failing to install standard anti-theft technology.

“You think, wow, these poor people had to shell out $500 just to be the victim," said Darrell Bommell who works at Mission Hills Collision Center.

He said his shop has repaired six Kias and Hyundais since May.

“They’re just popping the lower cover, taking out the exact part where you put in the key, the cylinder area right there. And then they're either spooked off or they don't know how to do the rest of the process," he explained.

So far this year through October, there have been more than 5,700 car thefts across San Diego, according to the most recent data from the Automated Regional Justice Information System (ARJIS). That's a 33% jump from the same time span in 2018.

Some of the hot spots in San Diego include the border areas of Otay Mesa and San Ysidro with more than 1,000. There have been more than 580 in the downtown area, which includes East Village and Core-Columbia, more than 180 in Pacific Beach and more than 140 in North Park.

"We need to respect each other. We need to respect each other. Those kids, they don't respect," Contreras said.

Contreras hopes the suspects who were arrested for breaking into his car late last month, and allegedly stealing another, learn their lesson.

And while data shows the number of car thefts in his Grant Hill community are trending lower, he's had enough.

“I’m planning to move out as soon as I can because it doesn't work. I don’t feel safety anymore," he said.