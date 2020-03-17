Social Distancing for City Councils Across County

It looked like a one-woman-show in Chula Vista Tuesday night.

The Chula Vista City Council met for the first time since City Councilman Steve Padilla announced he contracted the coronavirus. However, the council adhered to social distancing precautions.

Only Mayor Mary Casillas Salas was present in council chambers. The other council members participated via Skype.

“We need to continue to do the business of the city and we’re going to be able to do that even though we can’t get together close to other people,” said City Councilman John McCann during a Facetime interview.

Councilman Padilla announced on a video posted to his campaign’s Facebook page that he contracted the Coronavirus and was home recovering.

“I’m doing very well. I’m feeling well,” he said in the video. “I wanted to provide this information to you so that you could take steps to protect your health and the health of your loved ones.”

“We were very concerned,” said McCann about the diagnosis. “You don’t want anybody to get the virus and have to deal with that.”

To that point, the City of Chula Vista decided to take extra steps to protect the council and residents attending the meetings. Mayor Salas said she will be the lone elected official in attendance while the other council members will Skype into the meeting.

Likewise, the Mayor said seats in the council chambers are blocked off so that people can’t sit within six feet of each other. People hoping to participate in public comment were also encouraged to email their comments ahead of time so that fewer people shared the microphone at the podium.

“I think we’re leading by example,” said McCann. “The great thing is that we have good technology.”