SoCal Nonprofit Now Accepting Mother's Day Gifts to Give to Female Veterans

A Southern California nonprofit organization that initially served women whose husbands died during war evolved to help female service members and veterans. Now, it's seeking the public's assistance in giving back to these women for special Mother's Day gifts.

The Foundation for Women Warriors began more than a century ago and as times have changed, so has the organization to better service the women they aimed to help. What started as a way to help widows grew to help women who they, themselves have served the country so the nonprofit does so much more now.

Today, the foundation solely assists female veterans throughout Southern California by providing a wide variety of services like emergency financial assistance, giving them supplies, child care assistance and career development.

The Foundation for Women Warriors has really stepped up its services over the past year because the demand has been so much greater due to hardships brought by the pandemic.

In the last year, the nonprofit opened a warehouse in the North County for women veterans. The warehouse has crucial supplies like baby items and clothing to be given to its members.

“At the onset, we launched women veteran emergency services, which removed our stringent eligibility requirements," said Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors. "So those that were impacted that lost jobs or were waiting on unemployment benefits, or perhaps their kids were out of school and they had to leave work early in order to care for their kids, we provided emergency financial assistance."

Roughly 70% of the veterans that the Foundation for Women Warriors helps are single parents, according to the organization.

In order for the nonprofit to successfully run, its donors and volunteers are critical to the foundation. One way the community can give back and show a little appreciation for these vets is with the organization's plans for this Mother’s Day.

To show gratitude to the veterans, self-care baskets filled with comfort items will be given to help these amazing moms. The public can help by purchasing gifts from the nonprofit's Mother's Day Wishlist.

“We work diligently to come together, provide a tribe for our women Service Members and Veterans," veteran Andreana McCall said. "And we just want to be a voice of recognition that we’re here and that we care. We care about our other ladies in the service and our veterans."

The Mother's Day Drive runs until April 26.

Click here to learn more about the Foundation for Women Warriors.

Purchase gifts from the Mother’s Day Drive Wishlist here. Apply to receive a basket here.