SoCal drug lab was disguised as a pizza kitchen: Police

An operation disguised as a pizza kitchen in North Hollywood had a secret ingredient, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The warehouse in the 1700 block of Radford Avenue had been converted into a drug lab used to extract honey oil. The LAPD shared photos inside the building that showed stacks of pizza boxes and lab equipment.

Authorities began dismantling the drug lab, operating next to a pet clinic and other businesses in the 7800 block of Radford Avenue, last week

The substance derived the honey oil extraction process -- also known as wax or hash oil -- has a highly concentrated level of THC, the main active chemical in cannabis. The process is dangerous and often involves butane, an odorless gas that easily ignites and can trigger potentially deadly explosions.

