So Close! Mega Millions Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in San Diego, Wins $180,000

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 5, 56, 61, 66 and the Mega number was 4, with the jackpot worth $475 million

Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Tuesday night's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a gas station convenience store in San Diego and is worth $183,291.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Carson and is also worth $183,291, the California Lottery announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

Three other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold. The ones sold in Delaware and Ohio are both worth $1 million.

The one sold in Virginia is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $515 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 5, 56, 61, 66 and the Mega number was 4. The jackpot was $475 million.

The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

