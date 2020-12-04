So-Cal On Track for Stay-At-Home Order After Meeting ICU Bed Capacity Trigger

Remaining ICU bed capacity in Southern California fell below 15% Friday night, according to the California Department of Public Health, meaning a stay-at-home order lasting at least three weeks could soon be implemented in San Diego County and the rest of the region.

As of Friday night's update, Southern California's remaining ICU bed capacity was 13.1%. If it's still below the 15% mark by 12:59 p.m. Saturday, it will trigger a 3-week stay-at-home order that will go into effect 24 hours later.

The stay-at-home order will be lifted once the region’s ICU capacity projected out four weeks (from three weeks since the Stay-at-Home Order started) is above or equal to 15%, according to the CDPH. If lifted, individual counties will fall back into their assigned tiers based on case and positivity rates.

Governor Gavin Newsom introduced the plan on Thursday, and said all five of the state's regions -- Northern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California -- were weeks, if not days, from meeting the threshold.

NBC 7's Alexis Rivas breaks down why San Diego County is being joined with several others in the state's latest shutdown plan.

Here's how the rest of the regions looked as for Friday night:

Bay Area: 21.2%

Greater Sacramento Region: 21.4%

Northern California: 20.9%

San Joaquin Valley: 14.1%

Once the stay-at-home order is in effect, on-site dining at restaurants, wineries and breweries, playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, hair salons, personal care services, museums, movie theaters, cardrooms and casinos, and family entertainment centers will have to cease operations.

Retail stores and shopping centers can stay open indoors at 20% capacity. Hotels may remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Churches and places of worship can hold outdoor services. Professional sports can continue without live audiences, as can production of films and other entertainment.

Schools serving K-12 students will not be affected by the order. Those open for classroom instruction now can remain so.

The Southern California region includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

San Diego County's individual remaining ICU bed capacity is at 23% as of Friday, but it won't keep the stay-at-home order way because the state is making decisions based on regional data.

Most of the Bay Area will be under the stay-at-home order starting Sunday, despite not yet meeting the trigger. County health officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and the City of Berkeley in a joint press conference Friday said they are not waiting until local hospitals are near crisis to act.