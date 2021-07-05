So-Cal Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted in Lake Elsinore

The CHP has issued an Amber Alert throughout Southern California for a 1-year-old believed to have been abducted by his father in Riverside County.

Celestine Stoot Jr., pictured above, is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Kia Optima with California license plate 8VGU461, or temporary license plate U335133.

The Amber Alert was issued in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial and San Bernardino Counties on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

The suspect is a wanted homicide suspect, according to Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro with the RCSD said.

Stoot Jr, 31, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the CHP.

His son was last seen July 4 in Lake Elsinore at an unknown time, the CHP said.

Anyone who sees Stoot Jr., his son or his silver Kia Optima is asked not to make contact and instead call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.