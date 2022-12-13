Snow N Glow Holiday Festival Returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds

This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on December 8th. Snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s'mores bar, over one million holiday lights, and more await guests at this year's festival!

Guests of all ages can experience a winter wonderland without leaving California. Families will be able to go tubing down an exhilarating 100 ft snow hill, surround themselves with festive lights, build outrageous s’mores, and create cheerful holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

The Snow N Glow Holiday Festival will feature the following:

Snow Tubing for All Ages: It’s not too often that Southern Californians get the opportunity to snow tube. Grab a tube and sled down 100 ft snow hill!

1 Million Glowing Lights: Take a delightful stroll through the one million festive lights while sipping on hot cocoa with family and friends.

Kid-Friendly Activities : Create lasting memories with your little ones by decorating freshly baked cookies, having character meet and greets, getting your faces painted, riding the Ferris wheel, and making holiday arts and crafts.

Visits from Santa and Friends: Take FREE photos with Santa and Friends in a cheerful winter dreamland.

Private Igloos: Enjoy the lights and soak in the joyous occasion by renting a private igloo. The ultimate way to experience Snow N Glow, roast s’mores at your private fire pit or sip on hot cocoa from the comfort of your igloo.

Holiday MAGIC Igloos: This year guests can upgrade their igloo and have Santa's little helpers deliver fresh snow directly to their private igloo. Have a private snow play, build a snowman, make snow angels, and capture social media-worthy photos from the convenience of your very own igloo!

Build-Your-Own S’mores Bar: Channel your inner elf and craft the most outrageous s’mores imaginable. Use cookies instead of graham crackers or add some of your favorite toppings and candy at the build-your-own s’mores bar.

Location & Dates:

Del Mar Fairgrounds

2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd

Del Mar, CA 92014

December 8th - January 1st; 4pm to 9pm

TICKETS: Reserve your wintry memories today! Open on weekends only and daily during the week of Christmas. Ticket prices for "Snow N Glow" start at $14.99. For complete "Snow N Glow" event information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.snownglow.com/.