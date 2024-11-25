Mammoth Lakes is a snow globe; find your mountain-merry holiday fun now

What to Know Nineteen inches fell at Mammoth Mountain over the final full weekend November 2024

More snow is falling, making for "considerable early-season" snow, per the resort

Holiday decorations are on display around Mammoth Lakes, with several seasonal events ahead

THANKSGIVING-THEMED TOPPINGS? They can run the gourmet gamut, from gravy filling the hills and dales of a mound of mashed potatoes, fried onion bits dotting a green bean casserole, and butter that's burbling on the surface of a warm pudding (though, yes, butter does burble on other holiday dishes, too). But when it comes to fall's finale, those almost-wintry weeks leading up to the end of the year, we like another classic topping of sorts: Snow, at least the sort of scenic snowfall that graces some of California's most gorgeous mountain towns.

It's a snow globe at Mammoth Lakes as November 2024 winds down. (photo: Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

MAMMOTH LAKES... is one of those picturesque places, and the Eastern Sierra village's charm only grew stronger when sky-frosting slathered everything in sight just a few days ahead of Thanksgiving, including the outdoor Christmas trees. Of course, sky-frosting isn't real frosting, like from a can, but snow has a way of dressing up the world in winter-wonderful majesty. And winter will continue in robust fashion at Mammoth Lakes and Mammoth Mountain: Snow is still ahead in the forecast as are holiday events, with the Village Holiday Tree Lighting set to sparkle Nov. 29.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

FIND YOUR HOLIDAY CELEBRATION: Night of Lights on the slopes, skating with Santa, and other good and glacial times are on the seasonal schedule around the high-elevation destination; bundle up and check it out now.