More snow and rain fell on California this week, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars.

Major highways through the snow-blanketed Sierra Nevada remained open, but chain requirements were in effect in many areas. Caltrans said snowplows were working around the clock and urged people to avoid all but essential travel in the Sierra.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Snow-Day Shots frm Mount Laguna

Photos: Snow From San Diego to the Sierra Nevada

Locally, a few inches of fresh powder fell in some higher elevations, with snow-goers enjoying playtime in the powder in Mount Laguna and elswhee.

There were staggering snowfall totals in the Sierra, with the Northstar resort at Lake Tahoe reported 135 inches (3.43 meters) since Dec. 21.

Los Angeles was hit hard on Thursday by the storm, with plenty of rain and mountain snow. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains north of LA was shut down because of the snow and ice early in the morning, and in the lower elevations, mudslides, rock falls and flooding caused lots of problems.

Here's what the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles looked like after the Grapevine section of the road was closed. John Cádiz Klemack reports Thursday Dec. 30, 2021 on Today in LA

People living in Southern California burn areas were urged to leave voluntarily after heavy rains flooded Malibu and other areas.

A flood watch was posted for much of the region from just south of Los Angeles County to San Diego and inland. Winter storm warnings were issued for many Southern California mountain ranges.

The heavy rains that were forecast did not materialize, but that didn't mean everybody in San Diego managed to stay dry, reports NBC 7's Kelvin Henry.

Fortunately for San Diego the punch of the storm passed us by, shifting north during the night and what little rain fell in the region landed in North County.

Forecasts called for California weather to generally dry out for the New Year's weekend before more storminess next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.