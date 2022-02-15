Snow, Freezing Temps Closing Spencer Valley, Julian School Districts Wednesday

Snow and freezing temperatures will keep students in three mountain-area school districts at home Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

Snow days have been issued for the Spencer Valley School District, and Julian's elementary and high school districts. Julian students will also report to school late on Thursday, as will students of the Warner Unified School District.

The County Office of Education said it will provide updates on its Twitter feed.

Dagmar Midcap's Evening Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022

Julian students also got a Wednesday off last December because of winter snow, the first of the season.