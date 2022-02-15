San Diego County office of Education

Snow, Freezing Temps Closing Spencer Valley, Julian School Districts Wednesday

By Rafael Avitabile

Joe Little, NBC 7

Snow and freezing temperatures will keep students in three mountain-area school districts at home Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

Snow days have been issued for the Spencer Valley School District, and Julian's elementary and high school districts. Julian students will also report to school late on Thursday, as will students of the Warner Unified School District.

The County Office of Education said it will provide updates on its Twitter feed.

Julian students also got a Wednesday off last December because of winter snow, the first of the season.

