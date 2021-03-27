Snell Super Sharp in Final Padres Spring Training Start

The last time Blake Snell took the Cactus League mound he didn't allow a run, but also didn't get through four innings against the Angels. Afterwards he said he wasn't happy with three walks and what he called inconsistency.

The Padres left-handed ace fixed what was ailing him and more.

On Saturday, Snell went 5.0 innings and allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out six in a 2-0 win over the Halos.

Snell had his Cy Young-caliber stuff right from the start, striking out the side in the 1st inning (with a Justin Upton double wedged in there, the lone hit Snell gave up). He punched out one more in the 3rd and finished his outing with two more whiffs in the 5th before calling it a day.

The next time Snell will start a baseball game will be on Friday at Petco Park in his regular season debut against the Diamondbacks.

As dominant as Snell was, he almost left without having the lead. The Padres didn't score until Jorge Mateo laced a 2-run double down the left field line in the top of the 5th to drive in the only runs of the game. Mateo is batting .340 this spring and has almost certainly grabbed one of the final bench spots on the Opening Day roster.

The game only went seven innings but it still followed the pattern the Padres would like to see all year: a great start followed by a dominant bullpen. Craig Stammen followed with a perfect 6th and Keone Kela made another case that he's closer material, striking out the side to put it to bed.

The Padres have two more Cactus League outings before coming home to get ready for the real thing. Joe Musgrove will start Sunday against Cleveland then Dinelson Lamet will get another start on Monday afternoon against the Rockies.

