Snack and sip your way across Carmel-by-the-Sea during a tasty ‘Culinary Week'

What to Know "Carmel Culinary Week"

May 30-June 7, 2025

The event will launch with a "Party at the Plaza" May 30

Over 30 restaurants will take part in the week; look for deals, dishes, and pop-up events like "La Dolce Vita on Dolores Street"

The "Art of the Plate" is the 2025 inspiration

CARMEL AND FINE CUISINE? They're a duo that's as tight and as timeless as storybook cottages and sea-air strolls, another partnership that has made Carmel-by-the-Sea a favorite destination. And while you can dine at the charming burg's eateries at any point of the calendar, the beginning of June has been set aside for a feasty festivity, a gourmand-focused gathering that stretches over a week, or just beyond a week. It's "Carmel Culinary Week," a celebration of the town's vibrant restaurant scene, the restauranteurs and chefs who make the meal magic real, and the diners who love to support these special spots.

MAY 30 THROUGH JUNE 7... are the 2025 dates, and, as is tradition with this 5-year-old foodie festival, a grand kick-off will get the whole thing beautifully brewing. The opening gathering is called "Party on the Plaza" and it will take place at Carmel Plaza, with "a hand-curated selection of gourmet bites and exquisite wines from Carmel's finest restaurants and wineries" to add fancy flavor. Other notable events will dot the "Carmel Culinary Week" calendar, including "La Dolce Vita on Dolores Street" — family-style dining and Italian dishes are the theme — while "Boho Bites & Beats" will have live music.

THE "PUB CRAWL-BY-THE-SEA"... is a terrific chance to get acquainted with some of the taverns and restaurants of the snug and stroll-ready town. Venues on the 2025 roster include Barmel, Flaherty's Seafood & Oyster Bar, Links Club, and Vesuvio. For all of the happenings, specials, pop-ups, and plan-ahead suggestions, visit "Carmel Culinary Week" now.

