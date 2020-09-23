Otay Mesa

Smoke Shop in Otay Mesa Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspects At Large

By City News Service

police car siren
Shutterstock

A smoke shop in Otay Mesa West was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The suspects, all wearing hoodies and gloves, walked into the Vishions Smoke Shop, 4370 Palm Ave., near Interstate 805, about 7:50 p.m. and one suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The employee and armed suspect went to the register and the suspect grabbed an unknown amount of cash as the other two suspects took several display items, before all three left the business in an unknown direction, Heims said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Steers Clear of Demotion to Purple Tier

Covid-19 6 hours ago

Business Owners Breath Sigh of Relief After County Stays in Less Restrictive Tier

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Otay MesarobberyGunpointsmoke shopvishions smoke shop
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us