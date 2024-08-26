California Wildfires

Smoke rises over Santee from small brush fire

The fire was located in the nearby riverbed, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and moved away from homes in the area, which is why no evacuations were called for.

By Eric S. Page

A shot of the fire in Santee captured by the AlertCalifornia wildfire cameras.
AlertCalifornia

A brush fire broke out in Santee on Sunday afternoon, sending smoke into the sky and worrying neighbors.

The fire began burning before 6 p.m. near the 9100 block of Willowgrove Avenue. The flames advanced slowly, though, and crews quickly got a handle on the fire.

Firefighters on the ground called for aid from the air, which arrived quickly and made water drops that quickly made the difference in halting the fire's progress.

Firefighters will remain on scene mopping up hot spots till it's safe to leave.

California Wildfires
