Smoke From Ramona Brush Fire Visible for Miles

A brush fire started near Ramona shortly after noon on Monday.

A large plume of smoke from the blaze, which is burning near the 14000 block of Fernbrook Drive, is visible for miles around.

So far, the fire has burned two acres, according to Cal Fire.

At least one structure in the area is threatened by the flames, which are burning in an area with heavy fuels, officials said.

Although the fire is currently slow-moving, there have been gusts of wind up to 19 mph in the area, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire near Fernbrook Drive and Mussey Grade Road in Ramona. Two acres, heavy fuels. Immediate structure threat in the area. #FernbrookFire pic.twitter.com/JrZ0oXtZGg — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 24, 2021

