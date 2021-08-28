San Diego

Smoke From Brush Fire in Riverside Seen Across San Diego County

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Riverside Brush Fire
The Cleveland National Forest

Firefighters are battling a brush fire Saturday that has sparked in Riverside, where smoke can be seen across San Diego County.

The fire, named Chapparal fire, has quickly grown to 250 acres and is 0% contained as of 3:15 p.m.

Cal Fire, Riverside County Firefighters along with Cleveland National Forest and local government agencies are on the scene of the chapparal fire near Tenaja Road and the Cleveland Forest Road.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is not in San Diego County for now.

No other details were released.

