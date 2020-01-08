Smelly Situation: Skunk Gets Canned

Tomato juice is a well-known cure-all for getting sprayed by a skunk, and one striped stinker in Imperial Beach realized the can isn’t as helpful as what’s inside.

The San Diego Humane Society was called Wednesday about a skunk with its head trapped in a tin can.

When SDHS humane officers arrived at the scene, they contained the skunk in a box and removed the can from its head.

SDHS spokesperson Dariel Walker told NBC 7, “It’s not very often,” that they get a call like this.

The animal agency tweeted two photos of the “poor little skunk” and tagged it ‘#WildlifeWednesday.’ A shopping cart was pictured in the background of one of the photos in what appeared to be a parking lot.

This poor little skunk in Imperial Beach got its head stuck in a tin can. One of our Humane Officers responded, contained the skunk and was able to remove the can. The skunk was uninjured and went on its way! #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/Phx4Uixc2R — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) January 8, 2020

The skunk was not injured, according to SDHS.

The humane officers then released the skunk back into the wild.