Smelly Situation: Skunk Gets Canned

Tomato juice is a well-known cure-all for getting sprayed by a skunk, and one striped stinker in Imperial Beach realized the can isn’t as helpful as what’s inside.
The San Diego Humane Society was called Wednesday about a skunk with its head trapped in a tin can.
When SDHS humane officers arrived at the scene, they contained the skunk in a box and removed the can from its head.
SDHS spokesperson Dariel Walker told NBC 7, “It’s not very often,” that they get a call like this.
The animal agency tweeted two photos of the “poor little skunk” and tagged it ‘#WildlifeWednesday.’ A shopping cart was pictured in the background of one of the photos in what appeared to be a parking lot.
The skunk was not injured, according to SDHS.
The humane officers then released the skunk back into the wild.