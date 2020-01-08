animals

Smelly Situation: Skunk Gets Canned

By Andrew Johnson

Skunk in Imperial Beach got its head stuck in a tin can
San Diego Humane Society

Tomato juice is a well-known cure-all for getting sprayed by a skunk, and one striped stinker in Imperial Beach realized the can isn’t as helpful as what’s inside.

The San Diego Humane Society was called Wednesday about a skunk with its head trapped in a tin can.

When SDHS humane officers arrived at the scene, they contained the skunk in a box and removed the can from its head.

SDHS spokesperson Dariel Walker told NBC 7, “It’s not very often,” that they get a call like this.

The animal agency tweeted two photos of the “poor little skunk” and tagged it ‘#WildlifeWednesday.’ A shopping cart was pictured in the background of one of the photos in what appeared to be a parking lot.

The skunk was not injured, according to SDHS.

The humane officers then released the skunk back into the wild.

This article tagged under:

animalsImperial BeachSan Diego Humane Societyskunk
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us