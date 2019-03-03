Smashing Pumpkins, Hozier Announce San Diego Shows

According to Billy Corgan, "the world is a vampire" and some people are reptiles, but that hasn't stopped Smashing Pumpkins yet, and it's not likely to stop Hozier either.

On Aug. 28, Noel Gallagher will join seminal gothic alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, and on Oct. 26, Hozier will take you to Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m., with presales for the Smashing Pumpkins show going live on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m.

You'll be able to get them here once they're up.

It really hasn't been that long since we had Corgan and crew in town -- only six months, to be exact -- but a lot has happened since then, including the release of the band's 10th studio album, "Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun."

Oh, and Gallagher? Well, we all know there's no shortage of press about his and brother Liam's ongoing feud.

For Hozier, it's been less than six months since he's been in town, but San Diego has no need for "Someone New."

Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher co-headline North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 28, and Hozier headlines Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m., with presales for the Smashing Pumpkins show going live on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m.

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg has been with NBC SoundDiego since 2016. Find out more here.