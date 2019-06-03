A video from the City of San Diego shows how the smart streetlights enhance citizen safety, guide patrons to open parking spaces and help make traffic more efficient. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017)

San Diegans and city officials will come together Monday to shine a light on a growing change in the region: streetlights.

Residents are invited to attend the first of several community meetings to learn more about how a reinvigorated plan to upgrade streetlights will reduce energy costs and increase public safety, according to the city.

Initially, the 2016 smart streetlight program was meant to replace the posts with more energy efficient LED lights but has since grown into a larger surveillance network.

Sensors installed on some of the streetlights capture information on “on pedestrian and vehicle movement, parked cars and other mobility information,” the city said.

“These smart streetlights we're installing give us real-time information about what's happening on San Diego streets,” said Erik Caldwell, the city’s deputy chief operating officer.

The cameras on the sensors store videos for up to five days, according to the city.

SD Installs More than 3,000 Street Cameras and Sensors

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports from the streets of San Diego where she's likely to be under one of the city's 3,000 cameras. (Published Thursday, March 21, 2019)

“With any new technology, you develop new uses and opportunities that you didn't originally contemplate,” said Cody Hooven, director of the city’s Sustainability Department. “We want to be sure the public has a chance to weigh in on this technology as part of that process.”

The first community meeting will be held Monday at the Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center, located at 3020 Coronado Avenue, beginning at 7 p.m.

In 2017 and 2018, roughly 14,000 streetlights were replaced with more energy efficient LED lights, and 3,200 smart sensors were installed throughout the city.

By the city’s estimate, the new LED lights saved up to $70,000 each month, which slashed energy costs by 60 percent at the time.

San Diego's New Smart Street Light Program

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on the lights that are part of the City's Internet of Things platform - a connected, digital network gathering information through sensors. (Published Friday, May 19, 2017)

Now, the City of San Diego will install thousands of more sensors and build a program to use the collected data to, among other things, track air quality, help police investigations, and better understand traffic movement.

“That information, in turn, will allow us to learn how people are moving around the city so we can provide updated services to our residents and businesses,” Caldwell said.

In late May, the San Diego Police Department said downtown security cameras helped spot a suspect in a homicide case.

In total, 8,700 streetlights will be upgraded with LED lights, and 4,200 sensors will be added into the mix. While the program will span the city, it will be concentrated downtown.

The city estimated it will save approximately $2.2 million each year after these installations.

The streetlight program was approved by the San Diego City Council in December 2016. The upgrades were budgeted at $30 million, which is offset by any savings generated by the energy efficient lights.

Police Accessing Smart Street Cameras

Elected leaders say letting police access the smart cameras wasn't part of the original agreement. NBC 7's Danny Freeman has more. (Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019)

A second meeting is scheduled for June 11 at the North University Community Library, beginning at 5 p.m. Any additional meetings will be posted on the city’s website.

The community meetings are open to the public.