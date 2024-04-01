Small quake shakes east San Diego County

A mild earthquake rattled the arid eastern reaches of San Diego County Monday.

The 3.0-magnitude temblor struck at 10:52 a.m. in the Carrizo Valley area, about 10.5 miles northeast of Mount Laguna, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The strength of that quake was later downgraded to a 2.9.

Representatives of Cal Fire and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the agencies had received no calls reporting any problems related to the quake.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A second, slightly larger quake hit on Easter Sunday near Lake Henshaw, the USGS reported. Shaking from that temblor was felt as far west at Coronado and as far north at Los Angeles.