Small Quake Shakes Desert in Far East San Diego County

A relatively small earthquake occurred early Monday afternoon near the community of Borrego Springs, according to the US Geological Survey.

The M3.3 temblor struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, the USGS said.

This is the second quake in the area in as many weeks. On Dec. 31, 2022, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m.

Monday's quake was centered 19.1 miles south-southwest of La Quinta in Riverside County, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south-southwest of Coachella.

The USGS said it's epicenter was about 2.5 miles deep.

