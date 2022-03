A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the Imperial Valley near the Salton Sea.

The quake was recorded at 4.9 miles west of Calipatria, a small community located in Imperial County along state Route 111 and 22.2 miles north of El Centro.

According to the USGS, no one in San Diego County used their "Did You Feel It?" tool to report shakes could be felt.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.