Small Plane Safely Lands on I-5 Near Camp Pendleton

No one was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The aircraft had some type of mechanical error before the pilot safely touched down onto I-5 just south of Basilone Road on the northern outskirts of San Diego County just before 1 p.m., according to CHP communications.

I-5 SB south of Basilone. Use caution in the area and expect delays. Airplane landed on the freeway due to mechanical failure. No injuries, no vehicles hit. Plane is fully on right shoulder. Unknown duration for removal. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/3Gb5YTu20M — CHP OCEANSIDE AREA (@CHP_Oceanside) July 27, 2020

The small plane didn't hit anything on its descent and no one on board was injured, CHP reported.

The Piper PA-24 took off from Santa Ana at about 12:30 p.m. and didn't make it more than 30 miles before the mechanical error, according to data from FlightAware. The pilot's final destination was not known.

Following the emergency landing, the aircraft blocked one lane of traffic before being moved off the roadway to the right-hand shoulder. Despite the cleared road, traffic was slow in the area for more than an hour.

Several first responders were called to the incident, including the Camp Pendleton Fire Department. They remained at the scene at 2:30 p.m.

No other information was available.