Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Field at El Cajon Elementary School

A small plane avoided catastrophe Friday by making a safe emergency landing in the grass field of an El Cajon elementary school.

The plane reportedly lost power to its engine and had to land in the grass behind W.D. Hall Elementary School on Pepper Drive, east of Winter Gardens Boulevard, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. William Amavisca said.

The pilot was the only passenger, and he was seen walking outside of the plane, apparently uninjured, after the landing, Lt. Amavisca said.

There was minor damage to the plane, according to Lakeside Fire Department Battalion Chief Jonathan Jordon.

W.D. Hall Elementary sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood and is surrounded by homes and apartments. The plane came to rest on school property a few yards away from a play structure.

It is unclear where the plane took off or where it was headed. The NTSA and FAA will be investigating the incident, Chief Jordan said.

