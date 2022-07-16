san marcos

WATCH: Dashcam Catches Plane Make Emergency Landing at Busy San Marcos Intersection

By Rafael Avitabile

A driver's dashboard camera caught the moment a Cessna made a daring emergency landing on South Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos Saturday evening.

The San Marcos Fire Department reported the emergency landing at around 6:30 p.m. Minor passenger injuries were reported, but it is unclear how many were hurt, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A driver shared dashboard camera footage showing the plane making a rapid descent toward the intersection of Melrose Drive. The plane flew over a group of cars waiting at a red light and touched down in the intersection ahead of them. The second camera angle shows the plane's wing clip a metal sign in the median.

A picture shared on Twitter by SMFD showed one of the plane's wings had broken off the fuselage.

South Rancho Santa Fe Road will be closed near Melrose Drive until further notice, SMFD said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

