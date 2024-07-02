Small plane flips on runway at Montgomery Field in San Diego, 1 person injured

One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a light plane flipped over at the end of a runway at Montgomery Field, authorities reported.
The aviation accident at the Serra Mesa municipal airport took place shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The two people aboard the aircraft when it crashed had extricated themselves by the time emergency crews arrived, the city agency reported.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
