San Diego

Small plane with 6 aboard crashes off coast of Point Loma: US Coast Guard

The aircraft was reported down shortly before 1 p.m., according to San Diego Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard.

By Eric S. Page

The Coast Guard facility on Harbor Drive
NBC 7

The Cessna 414 aircraft was reported down shortly before 1 p.m., according to San Diego Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"A debris field has been located, but I do not currently have the size of it," Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Graves told NBC 7 shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

San Diego lifeguards, the Coast Guard and U.S. Border Patrol are aiding with rescue efforts, which officials said were taking place about 3 miles off the coast. A staging area has been established at the lifeguard headquarters at Quivera Basin, officials said.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Currently searching are 1 Jayhawk helo from Air STA Ventura, 1 C-27 from Air STA Sacramento, CGC Sea Otter, 1 small boat each from STA SD & the MSST, as well as several partner agencies," the Coast Guard tweeted out a little after 2 p.m.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoPoint Loma
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us