Two Injured After Plane Crashes Near Oceanside Municipal Airport: OPD

A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed at the Oceanside Municipal Airport on Feb. 24, 2022, Oceanside Police Confirmed.
A pilot and a passenger were injured after a plane crashed near the Oceanside Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon, Oceanside Police confirmed.

The crash was reported at around 12:47 p.m. at Foussat Rd and 76 HWY. Oceanside police said the plane lost altitude just short of reaching the airport.

NBC 7 learned the plane is a Cessna 208B Caravan, which holds 9 to 13 passengers.

The pilot and the passenger were transported to a local hospital. No details were released on their conditions. No other people were reported onboard.

No other information was available.

