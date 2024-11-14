2 people rescued after a small plane crashes in Sherman Oaks

The two people aboard the aircraft exited safely.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A small plane crashed in Sherman Oaks Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The aircraft, reported to be a Cessna, landed upside down on a flat dirt area near the Sepulveda basin. 

The crash happened on the 15000 block of Burbank Boulevard.

Two people, a man and a woman, were rescued from the crash and appeared to have non life threatening injuries, according to LAFD. Both of them declined to be transported

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

