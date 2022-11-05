Small Plane Crash Reported at Montgomery Field, One Person Injured

One person was injured after a small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.
The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. Fire officials said one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No one on the ground was injured and no fire or explosion was reported at the time of the crash, SDFD said.
Information on what caused the crash has not been released.
Officials are investigating. HAZMAT teams are at the scene to mitigate fuel on the field, SDFD said.
No other information was available.
Local
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.