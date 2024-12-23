Carson

Small plane crash at Carson golf course leaves two hospitalized

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Newschopper4

Two passengers on a small plane were hospitalized following a crash landing at a golf course in Carson.

Authorities responded to a call of a downed plane around 3:46 p.m. to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Street, according to LA County Fire.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The plane was found upside down next to the driving range at the Victoria Golf Course.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries were reported to people on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified. A Hazardous Material crew was also called in to help mitigate the fuel.

This article tagged under:

Carson
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us