Small plane crash at Carson golf course leaves two hospitalized

Two passengers on a small plane were hospitalized following a crash landing at a golf course in Carson.

Authorities responded to a call of a downed plane around 3:46 p.m. to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Street, according to LA County Fire.

The plane was found upside down next to the driving range at the Victoria Golf Course.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries were reported to people on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified. A Hazardous Material crew was also called in to help mitigate the fuel.